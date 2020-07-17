EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien contaba con una orden de aprehensión fue arrestado e internado en la Cárcel del Condado la tarde del pasado miércoles 15 de julio.
De acuerdo a registros policiales, el detenido fue identificado como Jesse Herrera, de 42 años.
El arresto ocurrió a las 3:49 de la tarde en la Comandancia policiaca del 150 al norte de la Calle Once.
Las autoridades solicitaron al Alguacil permiso para internar al detenido, quien contaba con una orden de aprehensión por compra o recepción de propiedad robada.
Al detenido se le había negado el derecho a fianza.
