EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien contaba con orden de aprehensión fue arrestado la madrugada de este miércoles 20 de julio.
El arresto ocurrió a las 3:36 de la madrugada en Calle Cuarta y Avenida Orange.
En el lugar fue localizado Enrique Ornelas, quien contaba con una orden de aprehensión.
Tras consultar con el Departamento del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial, los oficiales trasladaron al detenido, de 37 años de edad, a la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
