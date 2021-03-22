EL CENTRO — Un individuo de 26 años de edad quien era buscado por un par de delitos fue arrestado por agentes de la policía local.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el arresto se registro a las 12:12 del mediodía de este domingo 21 de marzo en el 800 al poniente de Avenida Adams, frente a un sitio llamado Classic.
El detenido fue identificado como Sergio Ozzie Romero.
Las autoridades indicaron que el sospechoso contaba con un par de órdenes de aprehensión por recepción de ayuda de bienestar sin merecerlo y perjurio.
Por ambos delitos, las autoridades impusieron a Romero una fianza de 5 mil dólares.e
El detenido fue ingresado en la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
