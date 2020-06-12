EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien presuntamente agredió a un jardinero fue arrestado la tarde de este jueves 11 de junio en el 386 de la Avenida Hamilton.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, el incidente fue reportado a las 2 de la tarde cuando el sospechoso, quien portaba una gorra beisbolero con la letra H y pantalones cortos grises, golpeó a un jardinero, contra quien luego escupió.
El sujeto lanzaba gritos sobre el Coronavirus.
Posteriormente, fue visto solamente con calzoncillos al intentar agredir a otros jardineros que se encontraban en un vehículo.
Por la agresión, las autoridades arrestaron a quien fue identificado como Luis Stuart, de 42 años de edad.
El detenido fue internado en la Cárcel del Condado.
