EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien fue acusado por presuntamente haber intentado asfixiar a su pareja fue arrestado y encarcelado.
Registros de la policía local indican que el incidente ocurrió a las 9:18 de la noche de este viernes 16 de septiembre en la cuadra 1100 de Avenida Imperial sur.
Las autoridades recibieron un reporte de un individuo quien presuntamente intentaba ahorcar a la madre de la parte denunciante.
La parte quejosa dijo que el sospechoso era su padrastro y esposo de la víctima.
Las autoridades acudieron al lugar para arrestar a quien fue identificado como John Parsons, quien este domingo cumple 67 años de edad.
El detenido fue enviado a la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
