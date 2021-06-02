EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado y enviado a la Cárcel del Condado la tarde de este martes 1 de junio por presuntamente haber agredido a su pareja.
El incidente ocurrió luego de que a las 7:27 de la tarde la parte afectada denunciara desde una tienda de autoservicio ubicada en el 815 de Avenida Adams poniente al presunto agresor.
La parte afectada dijo que el sospechoso se encontraba en una habitación del hotel Classic Inn.
Las autoridades acudieron al lugar, donde localizaron al sospechoso dentro de la habitación 203.
En el lugar fue arrestado el sospechoso, de 38 años de edad, quien fue ingresado en la Cárcel del Condado por agresión.
Según indican registros policiacos, el detenido denunció que su pareja lo había agredido.
