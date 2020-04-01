BRAWLEY — Un varón de 66 años de edad y residente de esta misma ciudad fue arrestado la noche del sábado 28 de marzo por presuntamente haber cometido una agresión con un arma mortal.
De acuerdo a registros del Alguacil, el detenido fue identificado como Héctor Cázares.
La detención ocurrió a las 9 de la noche por agresión con arma mortal, indican los registros.
A Cázares se le impuso una fianza de 50 mil dólares luego de ser internado en la Cárcel del Condado.
