HOLTVILLE — Un hombre de 34 años de edad fue arrestado el viernes por la noche por presunto delito grave por conducir bajo intoxicación, según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Sheriff del condado.
El detenido fue identificado como Alberto N. Madrigal, cuya ciudad de residencia no fue revelada.
El conductor fue detenido a las 9:56 de la noche en la ruta estatal 98 al este del Camino Vencil por oficiales de la Patrulla de Caminos de California.
Madrigal fue ingresado en la cárcel del condado con una fianza de 50 mil dólares bajo sospecha de conducir ebrio y atropellar a una persona que sufrió lesiones o la muerte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.