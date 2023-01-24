EL CENTRO — Una persona fue arrestada la noche de este lunes 23 de enero por presuntamente haber causado destrozos en un negocio de esta ciudad.
Registros policiacos indican que a las 11:17 de la noche se registraron daños en un negocio situado en la esquina de Calle Octava y Calle State.
Las autoridades detuvieron a quien fue identificado como Daniel Carrillo Romero, de 46 años de edad.
La policía, con ayuda del Alguacil del Condado, acudieron a un domicilio ubicado en la Ciudad de Imperial para localizar al propietario del negocio.
Carrillo Romero fue arrestado por vandalismo y trasladado a la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
