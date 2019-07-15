CALEXICO — Un joven de 21 años de edad fue arrestado la noche de este domingo 14 de julio en la Calle Primera de esta ciudad por presuntamente haberse robado un automóvil, indican registros del Alguacil del Condado.
El detenido fue identificado como Sergio Melecio.
El arresto ocurrió a las 11 de la noche del domingo en la cuadra marcada con los números 200 de la Calle Primera por parte de elementos de la Policía local.
Al detenido se le impuso una fianza de 5 mil dólares.
