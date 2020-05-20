EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien presuntamente habría violado una orden restrictiva fue arrestado la mañana de este martes 19 de mayo.
El incidente fue reportado a las 11:45 de la mañana en Calle Main y Avenida Waterman.
La parte quejosa dijo que el sospechoso la perseguía en un Nissan Sentra, color café claro.
El sujeto señalado fue identificado como Abraham Arredondo.
La parte quejosa dijo a las autoridades que el sospechoso ya habría mostrado actitud agresiva en fechas anteriores.
Los oficiales de la policía de esta ciudad arrestaron a Arredondo, de 22 años de edad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.