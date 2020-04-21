EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la mañana de este lunes 20 de abril por presuntamente haber destruido propiedad de su residencia con un bate.
El incidente fue reportado a las 9:33 de la mañana en el 1076 de la Calle 18.
El detenido fue identificado como Víctor Cárdenas, de 42 años.
La parte quejosa dijo que el sospechoso había quebrado una televisión y otros artículos con el bate.
Las autoridades acudieron al sitio, donde arrestaron a Cárdenas, quien fue ingresado a la Cárcel del Condado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.