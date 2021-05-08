EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien fue denunciado por presuntamente negarse a ser detenido fue arrestado por aparentemente haber pateado las instalaciones de un negocio.
El sospechoso fue denunciado a las 8:20 de la mañana de este viernes 7 de mayo en el 280 al norte del Camino Dogwood, donde se ubica Vegetable Growers Supply.
Otra persona dijo a las autoridades que el sospechoso estaba dentro del cuarto de almacenamiento.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Justin Taylor Scott, de 25 años de edad, quien fue ingresado en la Cárcel del Condado por resistirse al arresto.
