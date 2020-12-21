MEXICALI — Elementos de la Fiscalía General del Estado (FGE), detuvieron a un hombre quien ha sido acusado de violación equiparada agravada.
La agencia informó que los investigadores lograron dar cumplimiento a la orden de aprehensión emitida por la Juez de control en contra de Eduardo “N”.
El hecho que se le atribuye al detenido presuntamente ocurrió el 19 de noviembre de 2020.
La víctima, una menor de 10 años de edad, contó a su abuela que Eduardo había abusado sexualmente de ella en varias ocasiones.
Por lo anterior, los familiares acudieron a las oficinas de la Fiscalía a interponer la denuncia correspondiente.
El detenido se encuentra recluido en el Centro de Detención Provisional (Cedepro), a disposición del juez de control.
