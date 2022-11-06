EL CENTRO — Una mujer quien era buscada por contar con una orden de aprehensión fue arrestada y encarcelada la mañana de este sábado por resistirse al arresto.
El incidente ocurrió a las 10:26 de la mañana en Calle Quinta y Calle State.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, en el lugar los oficiales localizaron a quien fue identificada como Alejandra Clara, quien contaba con una orden de arresto.
La mujer fue detenida, no sin antes las autoridades batallaran para arrestarla.
Clara fue trasladada a la Cárcel del Condado por contar con una orden de aprehensión y negarse al arresto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.