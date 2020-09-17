EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien contaba con una orden de aprehensión foránea fue arrestado la mañana del pasado lunes 14 de septiembre.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el detenido fue identificado como Robert Lizárraga, de 49 años de edad.
El detenido presuntamente había omitido registrarse en el Condado y contaba con una orden de arresto emitida por el Juez Thompson de El Cajón.
Elementos del Condado de San Diego reportaron que habrían de trasladarse al Valle Imperial para hacerse cargo de la custodia del detenido.
Por la orden, Lizárraga tenía en su contra una fianza de 100 mil dólares.
La orden se relacionaba con el registro como ofensor sexual, indican los reportes policiacos.
