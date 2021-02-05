EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue citado a comparecer ante las autoridades debido a presuntas violaciones al código de salud de California.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el sospechoso fue detenido a las 8:58 de la noche de este miércoles 3 de febrero en la esquina de calle Octava y calle State.
El detenido, quién fue identificado como Aaron Gooden, de 36 años de edad, fue citado a comparecer ante las autoridades el próximo 10 de marzo a las 8:30 de la mañana.
