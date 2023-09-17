EL CENTRO — Un individuo que presuntamente golpeó al cajero de una tienda de autoservicio fue arrestado y trasladado a la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
El incidente fue reportado a las 11:59 de la noche del viernes 15 de septiembre en la tienda Circle K, ubicada en el 488 de Avenida Brighton.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el sospechso vestia camisa roja y pantalones cortos color negro, quien fue denunciado por presuntamente golpear a un cajero.
Minutos después de la medianoche, la policía localizó al sospechoso cerca del lugar.
El detenido, quien fue identificado como Christopher Dixon, de 59 años de edad.
El sospechoso fue trasladado a la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial por negarse a ser arrestado.
