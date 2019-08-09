EL CENTRO — Un varón fue arrestado la mañana del jueves 8 de agosto por presuntamente estar relacionado con un robo, indican registros del Alguacil del Condado.
El detenido ha sido identificado como Jorge Moreno, de 34 años de edad, cuya ciudad de residencia no fue dada a conocer.
El sospechoso fue arrestado a las 6:36 de la mañana en el restaurant La Resaca, situado en Avenida Imperial norte.
El detenido fue internado en la Cárcel del Condado bajo sospecha de robo.
Al individuo se le impuso una fianza de 25 mil dólares.
