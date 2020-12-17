EL CENTRO — Un hombre de El Centro de 36 años que esperaba su juicio en la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial fue arrestado el martes por la mañana por presunta agresión, según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial.
El personal de la cárcel detuvo a John C. Burr a las 9 de la mañana en la cárcel.
Burr fue fichado nuevamente con una fianza de 250 mil dólares por sospecha de agresión contra un oficial de custodia.
Inicialmente, Burr ingresó en la cárcel el 28 de junio.
