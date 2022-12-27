EL CENTRO — Una mujer fue arrestada la mañana de este lunes 26 de diciembre por contar con una orden de aprehensión.
El arresto ocurrió a las 11:27 de la mañana en la cuadra 400 de Avenida Olive poniente.
La detenida fue identificada como Ernestina Padilla, de 39 años de edad.
Las autoridades reportaron que la detenida contaba con una orden de aprehensión por un delito que no fue dado a conocer.
La detenida fue trasladada a la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial, indican registros policiacos.
