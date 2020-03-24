CALEXICO — Un joven varón de apenas 19 años de edad y residente de esta ciudad fue arrestado a las 8:30 de la noche del sábado por la policía de Calexico por exhibir un arma de fuego y otros delitos, según los registros de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
El detenido fue identificado como Juan M. García, quien también fue encarcelado por robo de vehículos, lanzar amenazas criminales, crueldad intencional hacia un niño y conspiración, según los registros de arresto.
Al detenido se le impuso una fianza de 100 mil dólares.
(0) comments
