EL CENTRO — Una mujer fue arrestada la madrugada de este jueves 12 de enero en la esquina de La Brucherie y Avenida Adams por presuntamente manejar en estado inconveniente.
Registros de la policía de El Centro indican que la mujer fue denunciada a la 1:03 de la mañana por manejar de manera errática un Toyota Rav4, color blanco, modelo 2021.
La denuncia indica que la conductora viajaba al sur y se pasó un semáforo.
La detenida, quien fue identificada como Susana Herrera, fue ingresada en la Cárcel del Condado por manejar con un nivel de alcohol superior al permitido por la ley.
El vehículo fue retirado del lugar por una empresa de grúas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.