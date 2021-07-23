CALEXICO — Un delincuente fue arrestado por agentes de la policía de Calexico en aparente posesión de un arma de fuego.
El incidente ocurrió en la cuadra 100 de Calle Birch oriente el pasado miércoles 21 de julio.
El detenido fue identificado como Anthony Conde, de 31 años.
Según la policía, el sospechoso llevaba un arma cargada marca Ruger dentro del vehículo.
Tras la detención, Conde fue internado en la Cárcel del Condado por ser un criminal en posesión de un arma de fuego, delito que está prohibido por el Código Penal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.