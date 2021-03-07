EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien presuntamente agredió a su cónyuge fue arrestado la noche de este sábado.
De acuerdo a reportes policiacos, el incidente fue denunciado a las 11:39 de la noche en el 743 de Avenida Broadway.
La víctima dijo a las autoridades que su esposo, quien fue identificado como Juan Ramos, la había empujado.
Las autoridades lograron escuchar la discusión durante la denuncia presentada vía telefónica.
La policia acudió al lugar de los hechos, donde arrestaron al sospechoso, de 57 años de edad.
Ramos fue ingresado a la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
