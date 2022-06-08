EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado minutos antes de la medianoche de este martes 7 de junio por presuntamente contar con una orden de aprehensión en su contra.
De acuerdo a registros de la policía, el incidente ocurrió a las 11:57 de la noche de este martes en el 815 al poniente de Avenida Adams, donde se encuentra la tienda 7-11.
En el lugar, las autoridades hallaron a quien fue identificado como Vincent Iván Morgan, de 33 años de edad.
El sospechoso tenía una orden de arresto en su contra, por la cual se le impuso una fianza de 10 mil dólares.
El detenido fue trasladado a la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial, según indican registros policiacos.
