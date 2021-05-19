EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado al mediodía de este martes en un motel local por contar con un par de órdenes de aprehensión.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el arresto de Edward Figueroa, de 39 años de edad, ocurrió a las 12:08 de mediodía de este 18 de mayo en el Motel Western, ubicado en el 1266 de Avenida Adams.
El sospechoso contaba con una orden de arresto por violación de libertad condicional y posesión de metanfetaminas.
Figueroa fue arrestado y enviado a la Cárcel del Condado.
