IMPERIAL — Un hombre de 36 años de edad fue arrestado por agresión con un arma mortal a las 2 de la tarde del domingo 21 de julio por la policía de Imperial en un lugar no revelado de la Calle 15 oriente, según los registros del arresto del alguacil.
Mario Peña, cuya ciudad de residencia es desconocida, fue ingresado en la cárcel del condado y retenido con una fianza de 50 mil dólares.
