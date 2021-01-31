SEELEY — Un hombre de Imperial de 30 años de edad fue arrestado por una orden de arresto por delito grave el viernes 29 de enero, indican registros de la Oficina del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial.
Los oficiales de la Patrulla de Caminos de California detuvieron a Corey A. Camargo alrededor de las 7:58 de la noche cuando se dirigía al poniente sobre la Interestatal 8, al oeste el Camino Dunaway.
Camargo fue ingresado en la cárcel del condado de Imperial sin derecho a fianza.
