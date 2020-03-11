CALEXICO — Un individuo originario de esta ciudad fue arrestado el pasado lunes 9 de marzo por presunto robo vehicular.
De acuerdo a registros del Alguacil del Condado, el arrestado ha sido identificado como Juan Carpena, de 35 años de edad.
La detención ocurrió a las 11:50 de la noche en uno de los puertos fronterizos de esta ciudad.
Carpena fue ingresado a la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial con una fianza de 5 mil dólares bajo sospecha de robo de automóvil y posesión de herramientas para cometer un hurto.
