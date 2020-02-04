BRAWLEY — Un residente de esta ciudad fue aprehendido el fin de semana debido a su presunta participación en un robo con violencia, indican registros policiacos.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Angel Mejía, de 20 años de edad.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el individuo fue arrestado a las 10:20 de la mañana del sábado 1 de febrero en un domicilio ubicado en la cuadra marcada con los números 1100 de Calle B.
El individuo fue internado en la Cárcel del Condado por presuntamente resistirse al arresto y violación de los términos impuestos contra su persona para obtener la libertad condicional.
