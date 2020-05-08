EL CENTRO — Un individuo de 21 años de edad fue arrestado por presuntamente haber agredido a otro varón en un centro de ayuda psicológica.
Reportes policiacos indican que el incidente fue reportado a las 8:55 de la noche de este miércoles 6 de mayo en Jackson House, ubicado en el 2364 de Calle Segunda.
El detenido fue identificado como Kaden Leal.
El detenido presuntamente golpeó a otro paciente del lugar
Leal quedó en primera instancia a disposición de los servicios de emergencia por considerarlo como un peligro para si mismo y para otros.
Tras el arresto, el detenido emitió insinuaciones de suicidio.
