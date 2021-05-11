EL CENTRO — Una mujer fue arrestada en un motel de esta ciudad por presuntamente haber agredido a su pareja sentimental.
El incidente fue denunciado a las 2:26 de la tarde de este lunes 10 de mayo en el motel Ranch House, ubicado en el 808 de Avenida Adams.
La detenida fue identificada en registros policiacos como Belén Rodríguez, de 40 años.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, la ahora detenida presuntamente ingresó a una habitación por la fuerza.
Las autoridades arrestaron en el lugar a Rodríguez por causar lesiones a un cónyuge.
