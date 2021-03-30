EL CENTRO — Una mujer fue aprehendida y enviada a la Cárcel del Condado la madrugada de este martes 30 de marzo luego de presuntamente haber agredido a una persona.
El incidente fue reportado a las 11:53 de la noche del lunes 29 en el 721 de Calle Quinta sur.
En dicho lugar, la sospechosa fue reportada por estar encima de un individuo a quien golpeaba.
La mujer, quien fue identificada como Yesenia Saavedra, de 28 años, fue descrita por llevar camisa negra y pantalón azul de mezclilla.
Minutos después, la pareja fue vista discutiendo.
Luego, fueron vistos caminando hacia el norte por Calle Quinta.
La policía detuvo a la pareja y, de acuerdo a registros policiacos, el afectado presentaba diversas lesiones y sangre en la boca.
La mujer fue detenida por la agresión e ingresada en la Cárcel del Condado.
