MEXICALI — La Fiscalía General del Estado (FGE), cumplimentó un mandato judicial en contra de un sujeto buscado por el delito de violación equiparada agravada.
Los agentes estatales aprehendieron a Otoniel “N”.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, el pasado 29 de septiembre se presentó ante la Fiscalía el padre de una menor de seis años a interponer la denuncia en contra de su cuñado, quien presuntamente agredió sexualmente a la víctima en reiteradas ocasiones.
Una vez integrada la carpeta de investigación, con las testimoniales, así como las pruebas psicológicas y ginecológicas de la víctima, se solicitó el mandamiento judicial, el cual fue concedido y cumplimentado por agentes investigadores.
