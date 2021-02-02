EL CENTRO — Una mujer fue detenida por presuntamente haberle causado lesiones traumáticas a otra persona.
Según indican registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió a las 9:18 de la noche del domingo 31 de enero en el 2330 de Avenida Tumbleweed, detrás de la tienda Target.
La persona lesionada denunció ante las autoridades que la sospechosa, quien fue identificada como Brianna Yvette Estrada, de 25 años, lo había lesionado.
Las autoridades acudieron al lugar y arrestaron a la mujer, quien fue ingresada en la Cárcel del Condado.
