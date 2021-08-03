EL CENTRO — Una mujer quien era buscada por homicidio fue capturada por elementos de la policía de El Centro la mañana de ese lunes.
Según indican registros policiacos, el arresto se registró a las 9 de la mañana de este 2 de agosto en las instalaciones del Tribunal Superior del Condado de Imperial, ubicadas en el 939 de Calle Main.
La sospechosa, quien fue identificada como Kimberly Vega, fue detenida por las autoridades en el Juzgado 3.
La mujer de 32 años de edad fue arrestada y trasladada a la Cárcel del Condado, donde fue fichada por homicidio.
