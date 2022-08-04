EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien fue sorprendido por presuntamente caminar sin vestimenta alguna fue detenido la noche del martes 2 de agosto.
El sospechoso, quien fue identificado como David Dotterer, fue visto minutos antes de las 8 de la noche en el Parque Bucklin, ubicado en Avenida Ross.
El individuo fue visto cerca de los juegos infantiles.
El pasado martes, la policía de El Centro llevó a cabo un evento en dicho lugar, donde hubo exhibición de equipo policiaco, comida y bebidas para menores de edad.
Dotterer fue enviado a la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial por exposición indecente, resistirse al arresto y acoso infantil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.