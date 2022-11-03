EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado en la tarde del pasado lunes 31 de octubre luego de presuntamente haber intentado incendiar un edificio.
El incidente fue notificado a las autoridades a las 5:41 de la tarde en el 250 al poniente de Avenida Ross.
Una persona denunció que un individuo quien no llevaba camisa y portaba pantalones cortos color negro intentó empezar un incendio en un complejo.
Las autoridades detuvieron a quien fue identificado como Marcus Williams, de 38 años de edad, quien fue trasladado a la cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
