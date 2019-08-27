EL CENTRO — Un residente de El Centro de 38 años de edad fue arrestado por la policía de El Centro por presuntamente cometer un robo en una tienda.
El arresto ocurrió a las 8:30 de la noche del sábado 24 de agosto en la cuadra marcada con los números 600 de Avenida Imperial Norte, según registros de la policía.
El sospechoso ha sido identificado como Álvaro Hernández, quien además fue ingresado en la cárcel del condado por resistirse al arresto.
