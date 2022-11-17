EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien tenía un par de órdenes de aprehensión por delitos relacionados con el Código Vehicular fue arrestado en la Clínica de Pacientes Externos del Centro Médico Regional de El Centro.
El arresto ocurrió a las 12:23 del mediodía del lunes 14 de noviembre en la clínica ubicada en el 385 al poniente de calle Main.
El detenido fue identificado como Ronnie Bechert, de 48 años de edad.
Al detenido se le impuso una fianza de 10,000 dólares por lo cual fue trasladado a la cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.