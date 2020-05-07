MEXICALI — Tres individuos fueron arrestados la tarde de este miércoles al sur de la ciudad por presuntamente haber golpeado a un varón para robarle un celular.
El incidente fue reportado a las 5:59 de la tarde en Avenida San Miguel El Grande y Calle 1810 de la Colonia Hidalgo.
Los detenidos fueron identificados como Rodrigo “N”, de 37 años; Erika “N”, de 33 y Carlos Axel “N”, de 25.
De acuerdo a un reporte de la policía municipal, el afectado denunció el incidente a la central de emergencias.
Al llegar al lugar de los hechos, los oficiales fueron informados por el afectado que los sospechosos lo habían golpeado en el rostro y el codo para robarle un celular marca Lanix.
Los sospechosos presuntamente huyeron rumbo a la tienda Walmart, donde fueron detenidos.
Las autoridades lograron recuperar el celular.
Los detenidos fueron enviados a la comandancia para ser procesados.
