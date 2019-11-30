EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la tarde de este jueves 28 de noviembre luego de presuntamente haber intentado asaltar un negocio de la zona centro.
El detenido fue identificado como Samuel Canizales, de 27 años de edad, quien fue internado en la Cárcel del Condado por blandir un arma para cometer un asalto.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, el sospechoso acudió al negocio Donut Avenue de Calle Cuarta y Avenida Olive.
El sospechoso fue visto con un cortador de cajas u otra herramienta.
Canizales vestía camisa roja y pantalón azul.
El sospechoso presuntamente era acompañado por otro sujeto quien vestía camisa de manga larga color blanco.
