Today

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Mainly sunny. High 68F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.