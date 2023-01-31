EL CENTRO — Un varón quien era buscado por tres delitos fue arrestado la mañana de este lunes en El Centro.
El incidente ocurrió a las 11:38 de la mañana de este 30 de enero en el 860 al poniente de Avenida Commercial.
En el lugar, las autoridades localizaron a quien fue identificado como Israel Hernández, de 45 años de edad.
El sospechoso era buscado por robo, agresión con arma mortal y posesión de metanfetamina para su venta.
El detenido fue trasladado a la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial, indican registros policiacos.
