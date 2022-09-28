EL CENTRO — Un individuo que contaba con una orden de aprehensión fue arrestado la tarde de este lunes 26 de septiembre.
Reportes de la policía local indican que el arresto ocurrió a la 1:17 de la tarde en la esquina de Calle Quinta y calle State.
En el lugar, las autoridades localizaron la quien fue identificado como Ramón Castro, quien el próximo mes cumplirá 31 años de edad.
Castro contaba con una orden de aprehensión, por lo cual fue arrestado y trasladado a la cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
