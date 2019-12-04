EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado al mediodía de este lunes 2 de diciembre por presuntamente contar con dos órdenes de aprehensión.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente se registró a las 12:21 del mediodía en la esquina de Avenida Euclid y Calle Octava.
Al sospechoso se le impuso una fianza de 17 mil 500 dólares por ambas órdenes de arresto.
El sospechoso fue internado en la cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
