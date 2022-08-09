EL CENTRO — Un hombre fue arrestado y trasladado a la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial tras ser acusado por su pareja por agresión doméstica.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente fue denunciado a las 4:20 de la tarde de este lunes 8 de agosto en una residencia situada en el 225 de Avenida Wake.
La parte afectada acudió a un vecino para solicitar ayuda luego de que su novio, identificado como Eric Peña, de 40 años, presuntamente la golpeara en el rostro.
La víctima sufría una herida en un ojo.
Las autoridades localizaron eventualmente al sospechoso, quien fue ingresado en la cárcel del condado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.