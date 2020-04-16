BRAWLEY— Un residente de Brawley de 30 años fue arrestado la mañana del miércoles por un cargo de agresión, según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
El detenido fue identificado como Carlos Pantoja.
El arresto se registró a las 4:07 de la madrugada en Brawley por agentes de la policía local.
El detenido fue ingresado en la cárcel del condado con una fianza de 50 mil dólares bajo sospecha de agresión de un cónyuge o cohabitante.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.