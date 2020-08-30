EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la mañana de este sábado tras presuntamente haberle causado daños a un consultorio médico.
El incidente se registró a las 6:50 de la mañana de este 29 de agosto en el 1501 de Calle Ocotillo Drive en el centro Desert Family Dentistry.
Una persona denunció haber observado a un varón que vestía camisa verde tras haber arrojado una piedra a la ventana del lugar.
Una empresa de seguridad reportó haber notado la activación de la alarma del lugar.
La policía logró localizar al sospechoso en el restaurante KFC.
El detenido fue identificado como Timothy Smith.
Según reportes policiacos, el sospechoso no logró ingresar al consultorio dental.
La parte denunciante, quien fue identificada como Golnar Berenji, se vio imposibilitada para acudir al sitio debido a responsabilidades laborales en un hospital.
Las autoridades esperan presentar cargos por violaciones al Código Penal de California en contra de Smith.
