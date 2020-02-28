CALEXICO — Un residente local de 23 años de edad fue arrestado el pasado martes 25 de febrero por presuntamente haberle causado lesiones a un cónyuge, indican registros del Alguacil del Condado.
El detenido fue identificado como Yomasara Lizárraga, quien quedó bajo custodia policiaca a las 2:40 de la tarde en Avenida Rockwood.
El detenido fue internado en la Cárcel del Condado bajo sospecha de haber causado lesiones corporales a un cónyuge, lanzar amenazas criminales, privación de la libertad, agresión con arma mortal y poner en peligro a menores.
